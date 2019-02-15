Lake-effect flurries flutter earthward across lakeside counties Saturday; better organized snows due late Saturday night into Sunday night: 2 to 4” possible; it’s an offshoot of the West’s stormy atmospheric river”
-
Influx of polar air ebbs ahead of clouds, snow
-
Travel south impacted Saturday – Winter Weather Advisory for heavy snow here in effect generally south of Interstate-80
-
Winter Storm Watch to begin Friday; Heaviest snow expected overnight into Saturday
-
Snow system arrives late Saturday night and persists Sunday
-
Canceled flights, delayed trains and icy roads as winter storm moves east
-
-
Dangerous driving conditions – heavy snow forecast to our south Friday and Saturday into Sunday
-
C’mon Chicago! Pat disappointed in Chicagoans’ reaction to Polar Vortex
-
Winter returns to Chicago with windchill, potential for snow
-
Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow includes the entire Chicago area- beginning west and north of Interstate-80 this afternoon – impacting the afternoon/evening commute – storm continuing into Saturday
-
Plane skids off runway at Chicago O’Hare airport
-
-
At least 7 dead after winter storms blanket Midwest
-
Temps rise, but cloudy, damp weather on tap this weekend
-
Wintry weather to reach our area in days ahead