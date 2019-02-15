× Illinois EPA shuts down Sterigenics

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — The Illinois Environment Protection Agency has ordered a controversial health equipment sterilization facility in the southwest suburbs to be immediately sealed.

Sterigenics in Willowbrook was ordered to shut down Friday.

It comes after months of concern about the release of potentially cancer-causing levels of chemical ethylene oxide.

“This impact creates an imminent and substantial endangerment to public health or welfare,” wrote John Kim, acting director of the Illinois Evironmental Protection Agency.

The move comes after fluctuating levels of ethylene oxide were found in air tests surrounding the Willowbrook facility. The order appears to prevent Sterigencis from continuing to use ethylene oxide until measures are in place to prevent future emissions.

“As a result of Willowbrook’s new testing, I have been notified by the Illinois EPA that Sterigenics will be shut down this evening,” said Willowbrook mayor Frank Trilla.

Read the entire IEPA Seal Order (pdf)

This is a developing story. Check back for details.