Google picks its Chicago office to house finance hub

CHICAGO — Google officials say the company has selected Chicago as its new finance division hub with plans to have the capacity to double its workforce in the city by the end of the year.

The Chicago announcement Friday is part of Google’s national expansion plan . The California company said Wednesday that it plans to invest more than $13 billion this year on new and expanded data center and offices across the U.S.

Google currently has more than 1,000 employees working in its Chicago West Loop office. Google said last year that it would lease an additional 132,000 square feet of space in the neighborhood.

The announcement was made during a ceremony to award $1 million in grants to Illinois nonprofits from the technology company.