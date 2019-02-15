× Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid resolve pending grievances with NFL

Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid have resolved their pending grievance cases against the NFL.

Both the league and the players’ attorneys, Mark Geragos and Ben Meiselas, released a joint statement Friday that reads as follows:

“For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL. As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.”