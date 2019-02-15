Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday vs. Columbus
➢ The Blackhawks are 16-3-2 versus Columbus since 2011-12, including 9-1-0 at the United Center. The Blue Jackets’ only victory in the Windy City in that span came on March 27, 2015, as Cam Atkinson registered a hat trick in a 5-2 Columbus victory.
➢ After scoring 17 goals in a four-game winning streak, the Blue Jackets were blanked at home by the Islanders on Thursday, 3-0. Since December 31, Columbus has yielded one power-play goal in 18 games, killing 41 of 42 opposition chances (97.6 percent).
➢ The Blackhawks ran their home winning streak to five games and their home points streak to seven (5-0-2) with a 5-2 home win over the Devils on Thursday. In the team’s last five games, Chicago has outscored its opponents by an 11-4 margin in the third period and 1-0 in overtime.
➢ The Blue Jackets are a Josh Anderson goal away from having four 20-goal scorers this season; Anderson would join Cam Atkinson, Artemi Panarin and Pierre-Luc Dubois as Columbus skaters who have reached that plateau. San Jose, Calgary and Tampa Bay are the only teams with as many as four 20-goal scorers.
➢ Patrick Kane was held without a point in this year’s Winter Classic; Kane has scored a point in every other game he has played since December 16 – that’s a streak of 23 straight indoor games with a point. Overall, Kane has points in 16 consecutive contests, with assists in 15 straight.
➢ Since the June 2017 trade that sent Artemi Panarin to Columbus and Brandon Saad to Chicago, the Blue Jackets have gotten far more production from Panarin than Saad has provided Chicago. Over the last two seasons, Panarin has notched 49 goals and 146 points, while Saad has put up 37 goals and 69 points.