Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday vs. Columbus

➢ The Blackhawks are 16-3-2 versus Columbus since 2011-12, including 9-1-0 at the United Center. The Blue Jackets’ only victory in the Windy City in that span came on March 27, 2015, as Cam Atkinson registered a hat trick in a 5-2 Columbus victory.

➢ After scoring 17 goals in a four-game winning streak, the Blue Jackets were blanked at home by the Islanders on Thursday, 3-0. Since December 31, Columbus has yielded one power-play goal in 18 games, killing 41 of 42 opposition chances (97.6 percent).

➢ The Blackhawks ran their home winning streak to five games and their home points streak to seven (5-0-2) with a 5-2 home win over the Devils on Thursday. In the team’s last five games, Chicago has outscored its opponents by an 11-4 margin in the third period and 1-0 in overtime.

➢ The Blue Jackets are a Josh Anderson goal away from having four 20-goal scorers this season; Anderson would join Cam Atkinson, Artemi Panarin and Pierre-Luc Dubois as Columbus skaters who have reached that plateau. San Jose, Calgary and Tampa Bay are the only teams with as many as four 20-goal scorers.

➢ Patrick Kane was held without a point in this year’s Winter Classic; Kane has scored a point in every other game he has played since December 16 – that’s a streak of 23 straight indoor games with a point. Overall, Kane has points in 16 consecutive contests, with assists in 15 straight.