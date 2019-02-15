Around Town plays the Grand Prize Game at Union Station

Surviving full-length segments from the first decade of WGN’s legendary “Bozo’s Circus” have recently been digitally remastered. Now, for the first time since their original airings over 50 years ago, WGN-TV will air the segments, in their entirety, in a two-hour primetime special titled “Bozo’s Circus: The 1960s” on Sunday, February 17th at 7p CT. WGN’s Dean Richards will host. The unedited segments are made up of sketches, guest circus acts and the Grand Prize Game, featuring the original cast: Bob Bell as Bozo, Ray Rayner as Oliver O. Oliver, Don Sandburg as Sandy, Ned Locke as Ringmaster Ned, and the show’s musical director, Bob Trendler as Mr. Bob, leading the Big Top Band. Sandburg, the last surviving member of the original cast, passed away on October 6, 2018.
WGN-TV to premiere ‘Bozo’s Circus: The 1960s’ on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 7PM CT
