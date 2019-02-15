ALIVE Rescue brings a puppy race to WGN Morning News

Posted 11:36 AM, February 15, 2019, by , Updated at 11:37AM, February 15, 2019

ALIVE Rescue is hosting an adoption event with over 20 puppies that need homes. Its  being hosted Sunday, Feb 17 at 360 Chicago Observation Deck in the John Hancock building.

