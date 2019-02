× Adopt-A-Pet: Reach Rescue

Kseniya Tsipis

Reach Rescue

372 Townline Road

Mundelein, IL 60060

847-566-6799

http://www.Reachrescue.org

Reach Rescue Upscale Resale Shop is where 100% of the profits from the sale of gently used items donated to our resale shop will fund the life saving efforts and medical needs to maintain our animal rescue organization. It is also the place to meet animals for adoption!