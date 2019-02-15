19 men framed by ex-Chicago police Sgt. Watts sue city and CPD

CHICAGO — Lawsuits have been filed on behalf of 19 men framed by former Chicago police Sgt. Ronald Watts.

The suit names Watts, members of his team, the city of Chicago and high-ranking supervisors with the Chicago Police Department.

Law enforcement documents have revealed Watts and his team were running a ‘protection racket’ for more than a decade, planting evidence and fabricating charges against South Side residents while helping their own drug and gun trade.

The 19 men had drug convictions overturned in 2018.

On total, 63 people framed by Watts and his team have had their convictions overturned.

 

