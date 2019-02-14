Woman killed by CTA train; service disruptions on Green, Pink lines
CHICAGO — A woman was struck and killed by a CTA train at the Clinton station Thursday, causing disruptions on the Green and Pink lines.
The Chicago Police Department said the woman was killed about 12:50 p.m. at the Clinton Green Line station at 540 W. Lake St.
Green Line service was suspended between Ashland/Lake and the Loop, according to the CTA. There is a shuttle available between California and Clark/Lake.
The Pink Line was only operating between 54th and Polk — and then connecting with the Blue Line at Racine.
For the latest, visit transitchicago.com.
41.885438 -87.642223