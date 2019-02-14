WGN-TV announces 2019 Chicago White Sox broadcast schedule

CHICAGO – February 14, 2019 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV is proud to announce its 2019 Chicago White Sox broadcast schedule. WGN-TV Sports will produce 56 White Sox baseball telecasts, including one preseason and 55 regular season games, to air on WGN-TV.

Highlights of this year’s schedule include two games against the A.L M.V.P Mookie Betts and the defending World Series Champion Boston Red Sox; six games against the defending American League Central Champion Cleveland Indians; two games against the crosstown rival Chicago Cubs, two games against A.L. Rookie of the Year Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, and the Los Angeles Angels; and two games against Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees. Jason Benetti and former White Sox pitcher Steve Stone will be in the White Sox television booth for all games.

2019 marks the 51th season of Chicago White Sox baseball on WGN-TV since 1948. The complete WGN-TV White Sox TV broadcast schedule is attached. All listed times are Central (CT).

