Jim Allen, Chicago Board of Elections spokesperson

The Chicago Election Board is seeking Election Judges for Feb. 26. Most vacancies are in North Side precincts. Applicants must be registered to vote in Cook County. Those who take the training class and serve Election Day will earn at least $200.

To learn more and apply: https://chicagoelections.com/en/serving-as-a-judge-of-election.html