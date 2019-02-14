Ronnie Baker Brooks is back with is first album in 10 years, entitled "Times Have Changed." Brooks worked it with Steve Jordan, whose work runs from Keith Richards to Stevie Wonder, John Mayer and Eric Clapton. Brooks performs at Space in Evanston this Saturday, Feb. 16. For more information on how to get tickets, visit http://www.ronniebakerbrooks.com/tour/
Ronnie Baker Brooks live studio performance
