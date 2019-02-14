Northwestern Indiana mayor convicted of bribery, tax charge

HAMMOND, Ind. — A jury has convicted a northwestern Indiana mayor of one count each of bribery and tax obstruction while acquitting him of a second bribery count.

The jury returned the verdicts Thursday against 38-year-old Portage Mayor James Snyder during its second day of deliberations. Under Indiana law, a felony conviction immediately removes an elected official from public office.

Snyder, a Republican, was found guilty of accepting $13,000 from a Portage company after it received contracts worth more than $1.25 million for garbage trucks. The tax charge stems from a mortgage company he once managed and back personal income taxes.

He was acquitted of a charge alleging he solicited $12,000 from towing operators.

Snyder has maintained his innocence. His attorneys indicated he will appeal the convictions.

