NIU to mark 11th anniversary of deadly campus shooting

Posted 11:16 AM, February 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:18AM, February 14, 2019

DE KALB, IL - FEBRUARY 15: Northern Illinois University student Colleen Johnson has a moment of silence in front of a memorial to slain students constructed near Cole Hall on the campus of Northern Illinois University February 15, 2008 in DeKalb, Illinois.Six people were killed including the gunman and 16 others were wounded after University of Illinois graduate student Stephen Kazmierczak opened fire with a shotgun and three handguns inside a lecture hall. This is the fourth shooting at a U.S. school within a week. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

DEKALB, Ill. —Thursday marks 11 years that a gunman killed five students at Northern Illinois University.

Bells will toll fives times during a memorial at 3:06 p.m. Thursday at the school’s DeKalb campus. School officials say the university community will observe a moment of reflection.

Steven Kazmierczak took a shotgun and three pistols into the university’s Cole Hall auditorium on Feb. 14, 2008, shooting 22 people in all, before killing himself.

Police said the former grad student stopped taking his psychiatric medicine, and became erratic.

Five students were killed: Gayle Dubowski, Catalina Garcia, Julianna Gehant, Ryanne Mace and Daniel Parmenter.

