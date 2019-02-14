DE KALB, IL - FEBRUARY 15: Northern Illinois University student Colleen Johnson has a moment of silence in front of a memorial to slain students constructed near Cole Hall on the campus of Northern Illinois University February 15, 2008 in DeKalb, Illinois.Six people were killed including the gunman and 16 others were wounded after University of Illinois graduate student Stephen Kazmierczak opened fire with a shotgun and three handguns inside a lecture hall. This is the fourth shooting at a U.S. school within a week. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
NIU to mark 11th anniversary of deadly campus shooting
DE KALB, IL - FEBRUARY 15: Northern Illinois University student Colleen Johnson has a moment of silence in front of a memorial to slain students constructed near Cole Hall on the campus of Northern Illinois University February 15, 2008 in DeKalb, Illinois.Six people were killed including the gunman and 16 others were wounded after University of Illinois graduate student Stephen Kazmierczak opened fire with a shotgun and three handguns inside a lecture hall. This is the fourth shooting at a U.S. school within a week. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)