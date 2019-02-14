× NIU to mark 11th anniversary of deadly campus shooting

DEKALB, Ill. —Thursday marks 11 years that a gunman killed five students at Northern Illinois University.

Bells will toll fives times during a memorial at 3:06 p.m. Thursday at the school’s DeKalb campus. School officials say the university community will observe a moment of reflection.

Steven Kazmierczak took a shotgun and three pistols into the university’s Cole Hall auditorium on Feb. 14, 2008, shooting 22 people in all, before killing himself.

Police said the former grad student stopped taking his psychiatric medicine, and became erratic.

Five students were killed: Gayle Dubowski, Catalina Garcia, Julianna Gehant, Ryanne Mace and Daniel Parmenter.