New podcast from screen and stage legend Sheryl Lee Ralph shares inspiring celeb stories you haven’t heard yet.. right from the celebs!

Tribune Audio Network’s resident Diva, Sheryl Lee Ralph is available for your newscast to talk about her new podcast ‘DIVA Defined” which is now available for download. The Tony-nominated star of ‘Dream Girls’ and star of the new hit CBS sitcom ‘Fam’ interviews some of her famous and influential friends for the series.

DIVA Defined features empowering, inspirational conversations with women as they discuss life balance, reinvention, health, money, family and careers. Upcoming guests include: Loni Love, Bresha Webb, Patrice Washington, Chandra Wilson, Dawn Lyen-Gardener, Sherri Shepherd, Angela Means, Shaun Robinson and more.