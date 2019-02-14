Mystery girl behind 41-year-old ‘Bozo’ postcard found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — "Bozo's Circus" went off the air in 2001, but this week WGN-TV received a card for the show postmarked from 1977 — and we found the girl who sent it!

It was sent by Sonali Dighte when she was a 7-year-old girl living with her family in Waukegan. She sent the card in to be an at-home player for the show's "Grand Prize Game."

WGN's Dean Richards put the postcard on Facebook, and Richards and Dighte were eventually able to connect.

"I couldn't believe how many people were trying to find me. In the afternoon I checked my Facebook and I must've had 50 messages. I've never had so much activity in my life!" Dighte said via Skype with WGN Morning News Thursday.

Dighte said she doesn't remember posting the card but does have fond memories of "Bozo's Circus."

"I remember getting very stressed when those kids would try to drop those ping-pong balls into those buckets. It was kind of a nail-biting situation!" she said of the Grand Prize Game.

Dighte and her family now live in Miami, but she said this experience was a fun way to reconnect with Chicago.

"We have tremendous roots there and so many friends there, so it's been a great 48 hours," Dighe said.

WGN offered Dighte a chance to play the Grand Prize Game whenever she's back in Chicago.