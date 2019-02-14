Midday Fix: Partner workouts
Christian Koshaba, Certified Personal Trainer and owner of Three60Fit in Arlington Heights
Three60Fit
569 W Golf Rd
Arlington Heights, IL
(847) 727-2696
Event/Promotion:
Three60Fit promotions:
- Bring in your loved one for a free joint workout
- 360 challenge
- For $360 you get 2 full month unlimited open gym access membership
- Biometric screening week 1 and week 8
- If you reach 3 goals in 8 weeks, you’ll get ½ your $ back plus an additional free month
Exercises:
- Kick Boxing 1
- jab-cross-hook-cross
- Add two kicks
- Kick Boxing 2
- Jab-cross-burpee
- Add roundhouse kick to front kick
- Kettlebell Flow
- Drag kettlebell swing
- To one arm clear
- To thruster
- Medicine Ball
- Straddle to medicine ball slam
- Sit-ups
- V-up to rotational crunch