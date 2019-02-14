Midday Fix: Partner workouts

Christian Koshaba, Certified Personal Trainer and owner of Three60Fit in Arlington Heights

Three60Fit

569 W Golf Rd

Arlington Heights, IL

www.three60fit.com

(847) 727-2696

Event/Promotion:

Three60Fit promotions:

  • Bring in your loved one for a free joint workout
  • 360 challenge
    • For $360 you get 2 full month unlimited open gym access membership
    • Biometric screening week 1 and week 8
      • If you reach 3 goals in 8 weeks, you’ll get ½ your $ back plus an additional free month

Exercises:

  • Kick Boxing 1
    • jab-cross-hook-cross
    • Add two kicks
  • Kick Boxing 2
    • Jab-cross-burpee
    • Add roundhouse kick to front kick
  • Kettlebell Flow
    • Drag kettlebell swing
    • To one arm clear
    • To thruster
  • Medicine Ball
    • Straddle to medicine ball slam
  • Sit-ups
    • V-up to rotational crunch
