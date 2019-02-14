Lunchbreak: Lemongrass Chicken Bowl
Chef Bill Kim of urbanbelly
urbanbelly (1542 N. Damen, Chicago, 60622)
And
urbanbelly pop-up at Revival Food Hall (125 S. Clark St., Chicago 60603)
https://www.urbanbellychicago.com/
https://www.revivalfoodhall.com/
Events:
- urbanbelly (1542 N. Damen, Chicago) is hosting two pop-ups with guest chefs:
- Thursday, Feb. 28 with Giuseppe Tentori, GT Prime: cooking “Rye-men” is chock full of prime rib pastrami, cabbage and caraway.
- Thursday, March 7 with Christine Cikowski and Joshua Kulp, Honey Butter Fried Chicken: cooking Southern-tinged “HBFC Ramen” features pimento cheese dashi, egg noodles, candied jalapenos and, of course, fried chicken.
- urbanbelly has a current pop-up at Revival Food Hall through May. The menu includes urban bowls, Thai fried chicken and dumplings.
Recipe:
Lemongrass Chicken Bowl from Chef Bill Kim of urbanbelly
Ingredients
1 lb. ground chicken
1 T. lemongrass, finely chopped
5 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoon ginger, skin off and minced
¼ teaspoon crushed red chili flakes
1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
1/3 cup light brown sugar
½ cup fish sauce (Three crab brand if available)
4 cups hot cooked white Jasmine rice
2 tablespoon olive oil
Optional garnishes: ¼ cup scallion, ¼ cup cilantro and 2 pcs ripe avocado
Directions
- Heat a large skillet over medium-heat add olive oil, add lemongrass, garlic, ginger and crushed red chili. Stir until fragrant about 1 minute.
- Add ground chicken and cook, stirring and crumbling into small pieces.
- Add sesame oil, fish sauce and brown sugar; stir to combine.
- Cook until some of the sauce absorbs into the chicken, about 6 minutes.
- Serve with hot Jasmine rice and garnish with scallion, cilantro and avocado pieces.