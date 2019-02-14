Lunchbreak: Lemongrass Chicken Bowl

Posted 12:08 PM, February 14, 2019, by

Chef Bill Kim of urbanbelly

urbanbelly (1542 N. Damen, Chicago, 60622)

And

urbanbelly pop-up at Revival Food Hall (125 S. Clark St., Chicago 60603)

https://www.urbanbellychicago.com/

https://www.revivalfoodhall.com/

Events:

  • urbanbelly (1542 N. Damen, Chicago) is hosting two pop-ups with guest chefs:
    • Thursday, Feb. 28 with Giuseppe Tentori, GT Prime: cooking “Rye-men” is chock full of prime rib pastrami, cabbage and caraway.
    • Thursday, March 7 with Christine Cikowski and Joshua Kulp, Honey Butter Fried Chicken: cooking Southern-tinged “HBFC Ramen” features pimento cheese dashi, egg noodles, candied jalapenos and, of course, fried chicken.
  • urbanbelly has a current pop-up at Revival Food Hall through May. The menu includes urban bowls, Thai fried chicken and dumplings.

Recipe:

Lemongrass Chicken Bowl from Chef Bill Kim of urbanbelly

  Ingredients 

1 lb. ground chicken

1 T. lemongrass, finely chopped

5 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoon ginger, skin off and minced

¼ teaspoon crushed red chili flakes

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1/3 cup light brown sugar

½ cup fish sauce (Three crab brand if available)

4 cups hot cooked white Jasmine rice

2 tablespoon olive oil

Optional garnishes: ¼ cup scallion, ¼ cup cilantro and 2 pcs ripe avocado

 Directions

  1. Heat a large skillet over medium-heat add olive oil, add lemongrass, garlic, ginger and crushed red chili. Stir until fragrant about 1 minute.
  2. Add ground chicken and cook, stirring and crumbling into small pieces.
  3. Add sesame oil, fish sauce and brown sugar; stir to combine.
  1. Cook until some of the sauce absorbs into the chicken, about 6 minutes.
  1. Serve with hot Jasmine rice and garnish with scallion, cilantro and avocado pieces.
