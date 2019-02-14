× Lake County’s K9 Boomer to receive body armor

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — K9 Boomer, a four-footed officer with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, will be receiving new body armor.

His new vest will protect K9 Boomer from bullets and stabbing. It’s expected to arrive within 8 to 10 weeks.

The new vest is thanks to a donation from the Massachusetts-based non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Boomer’s vest is sponsored by Yorkville Paws and Claws.

Lake County Sheriff John Idelburg says it will help keep both K9 Boomer and his partner, Deputy Brian Kilpatrick, safe.

They serve as the explosive detection K9 team and go into some very dangerous situations to keep the community safe.