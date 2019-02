Some elementary school students in Lawton, Oklahoma are giving back to a local veteran.

Recil Troxel is a 92-year-old World War II vet whose family is asking people to send birthday cards to him.

A teacher at Eisenhower Elementary has asked her students write cards and she expects to have more than 300 to send to Troxil by the end of the week.

If you’d like to send Troxel a card, the address is

2684 North Highway 81

Marlow, Oklahoma

73055