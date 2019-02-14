IB Kennedy shut down at Diversey for shooting investigation

Posted 5:58 AM, February 14, 2019, by , Updated at 06:04AM, February 14, 2019

CHICAGO — All inbound local lanes of the Kennedy Expressway are shut down at Diversey Avenue due to a shooting investigation, according to the Illinois State Police.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Inbound express lanes and outbound lanes are still open to traffic. The inbound ramp at Diversey is also closed, according to the state police.

Illinois State Police expect the closure to last for “a couple hours.”

Expect major delays in this area. Allow extra time and consider alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

 

