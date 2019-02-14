‘I watched her die’: Twin recounts 15-year-old sister being shot outside school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo - Angelique Wright says her twin sister knew she was in danger Tuesday night and was afraid to leave Central Academy of Excellence. Unfortunately, she was right.

Police have two women in custody in connection with the death of 15-year-old Angenique Wright. Investigators believe one of the women shot Angenique after they argued at a basketball game, according to WDAF.

This tragic shooting happened Tuesday night just outside of the front doors of Central Academy of Excellence.

“I watched her die. I watched my twin sister die,” said Angelique Wright, Angenique's twin sister. “She just looked at me, her eyes started going into the back of her head.”

Angelique described the moment she saw her twin take her last breath as a nightmare.

“I didn't think it was true. I didn't think it as true,” the twin said through her tears. “I didn't think I was seeing my sister dying."

The twins grew up thinking they had an unbreakable bond. That bond was shattered by gun violence Tuesday night.

"We were just always together. Slept together, I couldn't sleep without her. I had to have my arms around her. We used to argue about it all the time,” Angelique said.

It was 8:15 p.m. Tuesday when Angenique and the suspect in the shooting got into an argument at a basketball game at Central Academy of Excellence.

The suspect was escorted off the property but returned, waiting for Angenique who was also kicked out of the school.

"When they put us out, she said they got something. They got something. They got something,” Angelique said. “She warned everybody. Then a minute later, gunshots."

A shot in the chest stole the future of the 15-year-old girl.

"She was intelligent. She had dreams. She had goals,” her sister said. “We had plans. We planned our whole future together. I don't think she wanted it to end like this."

Angenique's smile, upbeat attitude and goofy nature are what her family will remember. Dance battles with her mother are sadly now just a memory.

“She always liked to see me twerk,” said the twins' mother, Antoinique James. “She used to always be like, 'Mama, you are too old. Sit down. You're too old for that.'”

Both women arrested in connection to Angenique Wright’s death are in their 20’s, police said. Police aren't releasing their names because charges have not been filed at this time.