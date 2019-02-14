Brian Bedo talks Bulls on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been a week since the trade deadline for the Bulls, and a few things are for sure.

First, the team's rebuild still isn't clear to outside observers of the franchise. Second, Otto Porter Jr. certainly has made the Bulls better, and his addition appears to be a good one early on. Also, getting one of the top draft picks in the draft is quite important.

Brian Bedo appeared on Sports Feed to discuss the team as they look towards the final two months of their season as the second year of the full rebuild draws to a close. He discussed how some of the players might fit into the team's future plans with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, and you can watch that in the video above or below.