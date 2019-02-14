Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday vs. New Jersey
- New Jersey has won three straight against Chicago, scoring a combined 19 goals in the three wins. The Devils have scored at least one power-play goal in each of the last six games against the Hawks.
- The Devils fell to the Blues on the road in their last game, 8-3, the second time they have allowed eight goals this season (also 10/30 vs. Tampa Bay). New Jersey has allowed 3.67 goals per game since January 1, fifth most in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks had their seven-game winning streak snapped in a 6-3 loss at Boston on Tuesday. It was the 10th time this season they have allowed six goals or more, most by any team.
- Kyle Palmieri lit the lamp against St. Louis, his first goal since January 28. He has just eight points (5g, 3a) in 18 games since the New Year after he tallied 13 points (7g, 6a) in 14 games in December.
- Patrick Kane extended his point streak to 15 games with an assist in the loss to Boston. Kane is averaging 1.46 points per game this season, highest for a Blackhawk (minimum 50 games) since 1987-88, when Denis Savard registered 1.64 points per contest.
- The Blackhawks have allowed 159 even-strength goals this season, second most in the league. The Devils are tied for last in even-strength goal differential at -34 (121-155).