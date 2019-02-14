Attorney Avenatti says new video of R. Kelly with underage girl given to prosecutors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Attorney Michael Avenatti is announcing new evidence that he says confirms sexual abuse allegations against singer R. Kelly.

Avenatti says his client has a VHS tape that shows Kelly having sex with an underage girl. CNN reports that it has seen the video, and that the girl refers to her body parts as being 14 years old.

In response to press inquiries, attached is a stmt regarding our work on the R. Kelly matter since April, including the discovery of new critical video evidence establishing his guilt. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that this predator is brought to justice. pic.twitter.com/D0dGFzgXlX — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 14, 2019

Avenatti says that video is about 45 minutes long and is now in the hands of Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx.

"My client knows the identity of the girl and R. Kelly. He identified the two of them on the videotape. He worked for and has known R. Kelly for decades and he met the girl on a number of occasions," Avenatti said.

"We are unaware of any new information involving Mr. Kelly," Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg told CNN. "We have not been contacted by anyone. We have not been informed about any new information by anyone and we have not been contacted by law enforcement."

This comes after the sexual abuse allegations that surfaced during the docu-series, “Surviving R. Kelly” on Lifetime television.

The series featured several women who said they were kept in abusive sexual relationships.

After the series aired, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx urged potential victims or witnesses to come forward.

R. Kelly has not been charged with any criminal wrongdoing.

In a brief written statement, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office says it cannot confirm or deny an investigation.