2 teenage girls shot in Englewood: police

Posted 8:15 PM, February 14, 2019, by

CHICAGO — Two teenage girls were shot Thursday evening in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

Police said a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were walking on the 7300 block of South Halsted Street around 6:30 p.m. when they heard gunshots and then felt pain.

The 16-year-old was shot in the right leg and the 15-year-old was shot in the buttocks.

Both teens were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where they were stabilized.

No further information was provided.

