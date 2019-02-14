× 2 people shot to death in Peoria home invasion

PEORIA, Ill. — Two people were shot to death during an invasion of a Peoria home.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says 30-year-old Kayla N. Fannon was found dead at the home early Thursday.

Peoria Police officials also found a 39-year-old man who was wounded by a gunshot. Police spokeswoman Amy Dotson says David Jenkins was transported to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Dotson says investigators believe Jenkins barged into the house armed with a gun and began shooting. She wouldn’t say if the deaths represented a murder-suicide.

Dotson said police received an emergency telephone call from one of the three occupants of the house, a woman.

The woman and a man who fled the house weren’t injured. Dotson said she didn’t know the relationships among the four people involved.