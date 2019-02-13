Wisconsin woman says what we’re all feeling about this winter’s cold and snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA, Wis. — If you're done with the cold and the snow, you're not the only one. Judy Ross in Wisconsin has had enough too.

When asked by WITI reporter Bret Lemoine if she's sick of this weather, she replied: "Well yeah, especially when I'm the only one here doin' all this s***."

Ross lives on a really steep street in Waukesha, Wis., and she says she's fed up with the snow and the plows that come by and put it back in front of her house.

"It's not funny anymore," Ross said. "Like my father always used to say: I can remember that curly-haired little girl that loved the snow. Well, I said she grew up. She grew up and she doesn't want to do this anymore."

The anchors on WGN Morning News couldn't agree with her more, and like her style.

"There's something really precious about elderly ladies swearing," joked WGN Morning News weatherman Paul Konrad.