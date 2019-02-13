Wigmaker finds fast lane to success thanks to RuPaul’s Drag Race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Within just two short years, wigs made by Chicago native Christopher Harris are in high demand, thanks in no small part to some high-profile appearances on Rupaul's Drag Race.

"There's nothing like coming home on a Friday night, turning on VH1 and your wig is prancing the TV for millions to see," Harris said.

Available under the "Haired by Harris" label, Harris is known for his unique urban, texturized treatment of wigs.

"For so long minority queens thought they had to wear that European bone straight wig out of a box," Harris said. "I'm trying to show them how to transform themselves with a natural, modern take on a wig."

Ever since his work was worn by top Drag Race contestants, its been sought out by some of the most famous drag queens in the country. He works out of a small space in his Chicago apartment, cranking out more than 150 wigs last year alone.

"For me, it's not just about the hair...it's the art of transformation that I love," Harris said.