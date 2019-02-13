WGN receives 41-year-old postcard for ‘Bozo’s Circus’ and tries locating sender

Posted 11:37 AM, February 13, 2019, by

CHICAGO — "Bozo's Circus" went off the air in 2001, but on Tuesday, WGN-TV received a card for the show postmarked from 1977!

It was sent by Sonal Dighe, a 7-year-old girl from Waukegan. She sent the card in to be an at-home player for the show's "Grand Prize Game."

Children who couldn't attend the show would send in cards to be at-home players, and if they were selected, they would win the same prizes as the in-studio players.

Do you know Sonal? Please help WGN find her. We'd love to give her the chance to play the "Grand Prize Game!"

