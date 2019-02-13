Veteran steps in and takes daughter of deceased marine to daddy-daughter dance

Posted 12:49 PM, February 13, 2019, by

BOISE, ID — A Boise girl got a huge surprise that was captured on camera, and has gone viral.

According to KIVI, Khloe lost her dad, a marine veteran, nine years ago to suicide after a battle with PTSD.

Her mom says she’s been bullied at school for not having a dad, but when the time came for the father-daughter dance, she didn’t have to go alone. A family friend, Steve Exceen, wanted to make the dance extra special, so he dressed up with his own daughter, asking Khloe to go to the dance with them.

The sweet moment, caught on camera, has since gone viral.

Khloe’s mom says they had a blast and it will now be a tradition for the three to go together.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.