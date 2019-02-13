× Veteran found severely beaten in suburban home dies; Police seek suspects

HAZEL CREST, Ill. — A U.S. Army veteran found severely beaten inside his south suburban Hazel Crest home last week has died.

Keith Chamble, 60, was found Thursday morning at his home near 168th Street and Orchard Ridge Avenue. Police believe he was confronted in his driveway but managed to make it inside his home.

Doctors said Chamble, a retired correctional sergeant and U.S. Army veteran, suffered blunt force trauma to his head. He underwent surgery and was still on life support Friday. Chamble died Tuesday.

According to relatives, his wallet, phone and SUV were missing. The vehicle, a Nissan Rogue, was later found several blocks away.

Police believe more than one person is responsible. Chamble’s goddaughter Shanae Cross said she has an idea on who is responsible.

“He probably got lottery tickets then probably went and got something to eat and when he got out he was attacked,” she said.

She believes someone who knows something will come forward.

“To me this is crunch time,” she said. “Things are still fresh for people’s memories.”

Cross said every day around the same time he went out and bought a lottery ticket.

Chamble had video from security cameras on the house and it is now in possession of investigators.

Cross said she has her own theory.

“Without a shadow of a doubt. I believe these are young people and young people brag and boost their egos,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hazel Crest police at 708-335-9600.