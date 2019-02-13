Temps surge to highest levels in 7 days reaching the 40s for Valentines Day —but “warmth’s” stay to be brief; “NW” winds deliver arctic chill Thursday night and Friday; disturbances emerging from West Coast’s storminess to ride powerful jet stream into Midwest elevating Sat. night/Sunday Chicago snow chances

Posted 11:03 PM, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:11PM, February 13, 2019
