Porter gets career high as Bulls snap home losing streak

CHICAGO (AP) — Otto Porter Jr. scored a career-high 37 points on 16-for-20 shooting, Robin Lopez added season-high 25 points, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-110 on Wednesday night.

Lauri Markkanen added 21 points as Chicago ended a franchise-record 11-game home losing streak with their first win at the United Center since beating Orlando on Dec. 21. The Bulls also won for just the fourth time in 22 games.

Avery Bradley scored 15 points for the Grizzlies, who lost for the second straight night.

Porter scored at ease, getting the Bulls’ first six points in the third quarter and capping it off with a dunk off a pass from Zach LaVine. Porter later set up LaVine for a three-point play to give the Bulls a 80-66 lead with 7:21 left in the quarter.

Bradley got Memphis to 109-101 with 4:48 left, but the Bulls answered with a 10-0 run. Markkanen made a 3 to give the Bulls a 118-101 lead with 2:33 left.

Mike Conley was back in the Grizzlies’ lineup after missing Tuesday’s loss to the Spurs with an illness. He finished with 12 points.

Porter, who was acquired last Wednesday in a trade with the Wizards, shot 8 for 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from 3-point range for 21 points in the first half.

The Bulls led 67-62 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jonas Valciunas each had 10 points for the Grizzlies and they each finished with 12 points.