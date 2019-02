× Missing, endangered 71-year-old from Crest Hill may be in Chicago: police

CREST HILL, Ill. — Police in Crest Hill are looking for 71-year-old Berto Arteaga.

The 71-year-old left his home in Crest Hill Tuesday morning, and police say he has a history of suicidal tendencies.

He was driving a blue 2018 Chevy Colorado truck with Illinois plate numbers 2392622B.

His cell phone last pinged on Chicago’s South Side near 103rd and Doty.

If you’ve seen him or his truck, call Crest Hill police or 911.