Minor flooding still occurring on a few area rivers

Flood Warnings are in effect for minor flooding on segments of four rivers in the Chicago area including the Kankakee, Illinois, Kishwaukee and Rock Rivers. Flood Advisories are in effect for other segments near or approaching bankfull on the Rock, Illinois and Fox Rivers. Warnings/Advisories are shaded in green on the headlined map.

The River Summary below prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service shows river stages today and Flood Forecasts/Advisories.