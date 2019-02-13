Want to win a comic book store? Oak Lawn owner plans to give his store away to essay winner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CHICAGO) An essay of 500 words could get you your very own comic book store.

Carmelo Chimera owns Chimera Comics in Oak Lawn and LaGrange.

But now he's going to change that because he's giving away the Oak Lawn store, at 4915 W. 95th St., for free.

The catch is you have to answer this question, "What makes a great comic book store?"

Applicants have until February 28 to submit the answer in an essay of up to 500 words.

"If I was to answer my own essay I would focus on the passion, the creativity, and the work ethic that's needed for a small business," said Chimera.

Chimera says he will stop the contest at 500 essays because he plans to take the time to read each one.

"Right now I have enough that would span the first three Harry Potter novels," said Chimera.

The store would be free, but there is a $25 application fee which will go toward the legal costs to transfer the store to the new owner.

"I put in as many protections as I could think of, both for myself and for the applicants. Ultimately, there is still going to be naysayers no matter what you do."

Besides running two comic book stores, Chimera has a full time job and is working on creating his own graphic novels.

"I want to be focused on those things, and because of that I'm doing a less good job than I should be. I'm doing a less good job at publishing and writing, and I'm doing a less good job at running the store. The store deserves somebody who is going to be there and be passionate, and be present, and make it awesome," said Chimera.