Midday Fix: How to become financially compatible with your partner

Discussion Points:

What do you look for when determining if a couple is financially compatible?

Couples that Have Different Views on Debt

Couples have different socioeconomic backgrounds

Couples have separate bank accounts

How can couples bridge the money gap and improve their relationship?

Get Financially “Naked” Before You Tie the Knot

Be Honest and Upfront

Have a Financial Date Night