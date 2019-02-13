Michelle Obama shares text exchange with mom from Grammys night

Michelle Obama’s appearance at the Grammys Sunday night surprised millions watching at home — including the former first lady’s mother, who wanted to know if she met any “real stars” while she was there.

Obama shared a funny text exchange between her and her mom, Marian Robinson, on Instagram Tuesday night, writing: “When your mom doesn’t think you’re a “real” celebrity…Tonight in Phoenix, I shared this text thread from my mom from #Grammys night, and I just had to share it with all of you. #TextsFromMom”

Here is the full text exchange:

Marian Robinson: I guess you were a hit at the Grammys (smiley-face emoji)

Michelle Obama: I’m sitting here with Valerie and this text is so typically you. Did you watch it?!

Robinson: I saw it because Gracie called me. Did you meet any of the real stars or did you run right after you were done

Obama: I told you I was going to be on it

Robinson: No you did not. I would have remembered that even though I don’t remember much.

Obama: (laughing emojis)

Obama: I thought I told you

Obama: And I am a real star…by the way…

Robinson: Yeah

Obama: (heart emojis)

Obama joined host Alicia Keys on stage at the beginning of Sunday’s award show, along with Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Jada Pinkett Smith. Obama spoke of the power music has to help people relate to one another.

“Whether we like country or rap or rock, music helps us share ourselves, our dignity and sorrows, our hopes and joys. It allows us to hear one another, to invite each other in. Music shows us that all of it matters — every story within every voice, every note within every song. Is that right ladies?” Obama said.