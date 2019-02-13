Lunchbreak: Red Velvet French Toast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Taki Kastanis, CEO and Founder - Yolk

Event:

Couples can enjoy a complimentary Sweet Single of Red Velvet French Toast with the purchase of any two entrees on Valentine’s Day. The sweet special offer is available on Thursday, February 14 during normal business hours at each of the eight Chicago Yolk locations and must be redeemed in-store.

http://www.eatyolk.com

Locations:

-South Loop (Chicago)

1120 S. Michigan Avenue

-River North (Chicago)

747 N. Wells Street

-Streeterville (Chicago)

355 E. Ohio Street

-West Loop (Chicago)

500 W. Madison Street

-Lakeview (Chicago)

501 W. Diversey Parkway

-Marina City (Chicago)

340 N. State Street

-Wicker Park (Chicago)

1819 W. Division Street

-Test Kitchen (Chicago)

1767 N Milwaukee Ave.

-Lincoln Park (Chicago)

1504 N. Fremont Ave.

Recipe:

Red Velvet French Toast

Ingredients

12 extra large Eggs

¼ cup Heavy cream

2 teaspoon Vanilla Extract

1 teaspoon Cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon Nutmeg

1 teaspoon Powdered Sugar

6 slices of Red Velvet bread

1 pint of fresh strawberries

Whipped cream to garnish

Method

Whip eggs into a large bowl

In a separate stainless bowl mix, the dry ingredients together (cinnamon, nutmeg, powdered sugar)

Combine the eggs with the dry ingredients and mix

Add the heavy cream and vanilla extract and mix thoroughly

Dip each slice of red velvet bread in the batter. Do not soak the slices. Just enough to coat each side with batter.

Immediately place the slice in a greased frying pan until each side is browned slightly

Place cooked slices on a plate and top with fresh strawberries and whipped cream

*NOTE*

Red velvet bread can be purchased at some local bakeries or stores, or viewers can simply make their favorite red velvet cake in a bread pan and slice into thick layers to use for the French Toast.