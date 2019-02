Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Student's from St. Cajetan Elementary Schooled teamed up with the residents of the Smith Village retirement to make Valentines.

For the third year in a row they got together for the "Valentines for Vets" gathering.

They made special Valentines gift bags and cards for veterans in Rush University Medical Center's "Road Home Program."

The program aims to help those vets deal with the invisible wounds of war.