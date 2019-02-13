Lauren Magiera joins Sports Feed from White Sox spring training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The third year of the White Sox rebuild is officially underway in Glendale, as pitchers and catchers have now reported to spring training workouts prior to the 2019 season.

There is still plenty of buzz about what Manny Machado will end up playing this upcoming season, with the hopes that the White Sox will indeed be his next team. But even if that doesn't happen, there are a number of additions and younger players that could help the team take the next step towards competing in the American League.

Lauren Magiera of WGN News is covering the team in Arizona and she joined Sports Feed to discuss the team on Wednesday's show. Watch her discussion with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in the video above.