George Clooney criticizes media in defense of friend Meghan Markle

George Clooney is coming to the defense of friend Meghan Markle.

In an interview with Australia’s “Who” magazine, Clooney says the media is treating Markle, who is seven moths pregnant, unfairly.

He says reporters and photographers are chasing her down and vilifying her just like they did to Princess Diana.

Clooney says history is repeating itself.

Diana was killed in a car crash while being chased by paparazzi in 1997.

“We’ve seen how that ends. I can’t tell you how frustrating that is… it’s irresponsible, and I’m surprised by that,” Clooney told the magazine.