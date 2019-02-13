George Clooney criticizes media in defense of friend Meghan Markle

Posted 10:17 AM, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:18AM, February 13, 2019

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex presents the Celebrating Excellence Award to Nathan Forster, a former soldier of the Army's Parachute Regiment, at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Drapers Hall in London on February 7, 2019. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

George Clooney is coming to the defense of friend Meghan Markle.

In an interview with Australia’s “Who” magazine, Clooney says the media is treating Markle, who is seven moths pregnant, unfairly.

He says reporters and photographers are chasing her down and vilifying her just like they did to Princess Diana.

Clooney says history is repeating itself.

Diana was killed in a car crash while being chased by paparazzi in 1997.

“We’ve seen how that ends. I can’t tell you how frustrating that is… it’s irresponsible, and I’m surprised by that,” Clooney told the magazine.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.