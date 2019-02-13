× Cubs and Sinclair team up to launch ‘Marquee Sports Network’ in 2020

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs are officially announcing the forming of its own sports network.

The Cubs are teaming up with Sinclair Broadcast Group to launch the “Marquee Sports Network” in February of 2020.

“We are excited to better serve our fans with expanded and exclusive programming showcasing our remarkable players, beloved ballpark and storied past,” said Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney. “Our dedicated ‘Cubs-centric’ network will carry all available Cubs games and feature uncompromising, in-depth and behind-the-scenes coverage.”

It will provide increased access and around-the-clock coverage of the team.

The network will become the exclusive television home of the Cubs. It also means fans will have to pay to watch games.