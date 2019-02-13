Cubs and Sinclair team up to launch ‘Marquee Sports Network’ in 2020

Posted 7:12 AM, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:00AM, February 13, 2019

Willson Contreras #40 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on September 30, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Andrew Weber/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs are officially announcing the forming of its own sports network.

The Cubs are teaming up with Sinclair Broadcast Group to launch the “Marquee Sports Network” in February of 2020.

“We are excited to better serve our fans with expanded and exclusive programming showcasing our remarkable players, beloved ballpark and storied past,” said Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney. “Our dedicated ‘Cubs-centric’ network will carry all available Cubs games and feature uncompromising, in-depth and behind-the-scenes coverage.”

It will provide increased access and around-the-clock coverage of the team.

The network will become the exclusive television home of the Cubs. It also means fans will have to pay to watch games.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.