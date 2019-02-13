For the latest weather updates, go to wgntv.com/weather.
Cold returns after warm Valentine’s Day
-
A sweet warm up on Valentine’s Day – then back to cold
-
Windy Tuesday brings in chilly January days
-
Snow, ice and cold: Winter rolls on
-
Cold returns after a mild stretch
-
Cold, windy Sunday; snow moving east
-
-
Snow Thursday evening; warm-up on the way
-
Cold temps Friday, snow possible over weekend
-
Freezing drizzle Monday, cold temps throughout week
-
Record cold Wednesday, weekend warmup on the way
-
Brutal cycle of cold and snow begins
-
-
Freezing drizzle Wednesday night, snow possible as temperatures drop
-
Cold returns later next week
-
Overnight snow, freezing drizzle could lead to slick morning commute