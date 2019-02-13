× Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Memphis

➢ This will be the first meeting of the season between Memphis and Chicago. Chicago swept the season series last season and has won the first meeting of the season between these teams in each season dating back to 2013-14. Both teams are averaging under 100.0 points against the other in this span.

➢ The Bulls lost, 112-99, to the Bucks on Monday, snapping an 18-game streak of scoring at least 100 points. This was the Bulls’ longest such streak since the 1991-92 season en route to an NBA Title.

➢ The Grizzlies lost, 109-107, to the Spurs on Tuesday. The team had 44 made field goals, their most since November 30 (50 vs. Nets) . They’ ve only made more than 44 field goals twice this season, fewest in the NBA (every other team has at least four such games , 20 teams have at least 10 such games) .

➢ Avery Bradley went for a career-high 33 points in his sec ond game in a Grizzlies uniform, also finishing with six rebounds and six assists. It was his first game with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists since December 14, 2016.

➢ Zach LaVine has had at least 25 points and five assists in four straight entering tonight. This is the longest active streak in the NBA, and the only others with longer streaks this season are James Harden (16), Kevin Durant (seven), Devin Booker (six) and Kyrie Irving (six).