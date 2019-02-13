Al Capone’s 2-flat in Chicago’s Park Manor neighborhood for sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- You can now own a piece of Chicago history.

Chicago’s most famous gangster's two-flat Park Manor home is on the market for $109,900. Al Capone, his mother and his wife all lived in the historic home, located at 7244 S. Prairie Ave., back in the 1920’s.

According to Crain's Chicago Business, the asking price is $109,900. The two-flat stands on the equivalent of 2.8 standard Chicago 25-by-125 foot lot in a neighborhood of mostly bungalows and two-flats.

The house was originally purchased by Capone’s wife, Mae, and mother, Teresa, who signed the deed to purchase the two-flat on Aug. 8, 1923. At the time of the purchase, the house was 18-years old and the family paid $5,500.