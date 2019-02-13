× A chilly Wednesday morning across the Chicago area

There were a few snow flurries reported, but for the most part clear skies prevailed across the Chicago area this Wednesday morning, allowing temperatures to drop into the upper single digits to lower teens at many locations over a fresh snow cover. Westerly winds were still gusting over 25 miles per hour, bringing wind chills to sub-zero single digits at most area airports. Lowest temperatures were 8-degrees at Freeport, 9 at Rochelle and Peru/Ottawa and 10-degrees at DeKalb and Rockford. Coldest wind chill was-9 at Aurora/Sugar Grove.

Following is a list of lowest area airport temperatures and coldest wind chills this morning:

Location/low temp/coldest wind chill

Aurora/Sugar Grove…11/-9

Morris/Washburn…12/-7

DuPage/West Chicago…12/-7

Kankakee…14/-6

O’Hare…11/-6

Rockford…10/-6

Pontiac….14/-6

Lansing….13/-4

Midway….13/-4

Joliet….13/-2

DeKalb….10/-1

Freeport….8/-1

Palwaukee/Wheeling….15/0

Peru/Ottawa….9/0

Waukegan….15/1

Rochelle….9/2

Romeovile/Lewis Univ….11/5

Indiana:

Valparaiso….15/-2

Gary….16/-2

Rensselaer…16/-2

Wisconsin:

Burlington….11/-3

Janesville….12/-3

Kenosha….16/-3

Milwakee….19/5