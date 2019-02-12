Take a tour of Chicago’s iconic Rainbow Motel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pat takes a private tour of the “romantically” themed Rainbow Motel in Chicago for those looking for somewhere new and exciting to take their special someone on Valentines Day.

Pat checks out some of the motel's rooms of note including Touch of Brass, Sweetheart Room, Little Vegas, Space Walk and more. He even helps clean one of the rooms!

Man of the People is a weekly late-night comedy show with Pat Tomasulo airing Saturday nights on Chicago’s legendary WGN Channel 9.

