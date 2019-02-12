Take a tour of Chicago’s iconic Rainbow Motel

Posted 10:38 AM, February 12, 2019, by

Pat takes a private tour of the “romantically” themed Rainbow Motel in Chicago for those looking for somewhere new and exciting to take their special someone on Valentines Day.

Pat checks out some of the motel's rooms of note including Touch of Brass, Sweetheart Room, Little Vegas, Space Walk and more. He even helps clean one of the rooms!

Man of the People is a weekly late-night comedy show with Pat Tomasulo airing Saturday nights on Chicago’s legendary WGN Channel 9.

 

Get Social with the Man of the People:

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.